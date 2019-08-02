After opening the week by proclaiming a team doesn't need a rushing champion to win the Super Bowl, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is continuing to take a relaxed approach to Ezekiel Elliott's holdout.

The two-time rushing champ is currently in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico as he waits for an extension on his contract that has two years remaining. Following practice Thursday in Oxford, Calif., Jones said the organization will not budge in its efforts to keep Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper "under the same roof," according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

"As far as doing something that would disrupt and shake the base of our plans for how to keep the talent we've got here, I'm not about to shake that loose," Jones said.

When speaking about contract extensions in general, Jones asked the media, "When have I ever not done one?" And in regard to getting the deal done by a certain point, such as the start of the regular season, Jones said, "I don't see a point. I don't see a point months into the season."

Elliott is set to make $3.853 million this season and $9.09 million in the last season of his current deal. He is currently getting fined $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses and is in position to lose part of his signing bonus. The Cowboys can currently collect around $600,000 of the bonus because Elliott's missed six days of camp, and the team could be in position to collect as much as $1.02 million if Elliott continues to miss camp.

In the two seasons Elliott played 15 games, he led the league in rushing. In his second season, he only played 10 games due to a six-game suspension and finished 10th in rushing yards with 983. The two seasons Elliott led the league in rushing, Dallas won the NFC East.

Last season, the squad went 10-6 and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.