Cowboys training camp is underway and running back Ezekiel Elliott is not there. Team owner Jerry Jones addressed the situation this week.

In an interview with CBS 11 Sports, Jones discussed Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Elliot. Jones pointed out that Smith became the first-ever rushing champion to be a member of a Super Bowl team after the Cowboys beat the Bills in 1993.

"The point there is, you don't have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl ... Emmitt was the first one to do it," Jones said.

"That's one of the dilemmas at running back is that the league knows that you can win Super Bowls and not have the Emmitt Smith back there or not have Zeke back there," Jones added.

Jones said that as they're looking at Elliot's contract, the team has to realize the ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl: "You've got to do all of the things along with having Zeke that allow you to have other players so that you can win the Super Bowl. That's what we're going through."

Smith held out the first two games of the 1993 season before the Cowboys relented and the two sides signed an agreement. Smith helped Dallas win two more Super Bowls.

Elliot has led the league in rushing in two of his first three seasons in the league. He finished last year with 1,434 yards on 304 carries for six touchdowns.