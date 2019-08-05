Report: NFL, NFLPA Meet to Discuss New CBA

Representatives of the NFL and the NFL Players Association meet to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement in Chicago on Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 05, 2019

Representatives of the NFL and the NFL Players Association meet to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement in Chicago on Monday, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

The news was first reported by Pro Football Talk.

According to NFL Network, the meeting was scheduled for last week but postponed to Monday to maximize time between players and owners now since training camp has started. 

This marks the fifth meeting between the two sides working to negotiate a new deal since the 2018 season ended. The current CBA deal, which was signed eight years ago, is set to expire following the 2020 season.

 

