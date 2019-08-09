Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly won't play football again unless he can wear the previous version of his helmet, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL altered its helmet policy before 2019, "eliminating the one-year grace period for certain models," according to the NFL Network's Michael Silver. But Brown has attempted to use his old and outlawed model throughout training camp before his announcement on Friday.

Brown believes the helmets the NFL is currently mandating, "protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch the football," per Schefter. Oakland has reportedly attempted to use an alternative, approved helmets with Brown, but to no avail.

The former Steelers' wideout had a two-hour conference call with the league on Friday, per Schefter. Oakland is reportedly, "aware and supportive" of Browns' decision.

Brown has missed all of Raiders' training camp thus far due to a foot injury. He reportedly injured his feet after an incident with a cryotherapy chamber.

Oakland traded for Brown in March. He was a four-time All-Pro in nine years with Pittsburgh, catching 100-plus passes in six-straight seasons.