Report: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Turns Down $30 Million Per Year

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly turned down a $30 million a year offer and is instead seeking $40 million a year.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 12, 2019

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has turned down a $30 million a year offer and is instead seeking $40 million a year, reports NFL Network's Jane Slater.

However, a source familiar with the negotiations told USA Today Sports' Jori Epstein that Prescott's representatives are not asking for $40 million a year, saying, "That is false."

According to Slater, this may just be negotiating tactics and if a deal gets done, the number will likely be closer to $34 to $35 million annually.

In May, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed confident that Dallas would reach an agreement with Prescott saying negotiations were "going well."

In his first three seasons, Prescott has led the Cowboys to the postseason twice and has gone 32–16 in the regular season. Last season, Prescott threw 3,885 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 67.7% of his passes. Last year, the Cowboys went 10–6 to win the NFC East but lost to the Rams in the Divisional Round. 

Dallas opens its season against the Giants on Sept. 8.

