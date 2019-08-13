Antonio Brown’s Trade Offer for His Prized Helmet Is Absurdly Low

An autographed practice helmet? That’s your offer?

By Dan Gartland
August 13, 2019

Antonio Brown is looking for a needle in a haystack. 

Brown is desperate to find a very particular model of football helmet (the Schutt AiR Advantage) after the NFL ruled that the one he wore with the Steelers is too old to be safety certified. (Helmets must be less than 10 years old in order to be used in a game.) He reportedly feels strongly enough about this special helmet that he threatened to retire if he couldn’t wear it

Brown has thus far been unable to find a suitable helmet, but Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith reports that he and his representatives are searching for one. That search expanded to Twitter on Tuesday morning, with Brown offering a swap in exchange for his holy grail. 

An autographed practice-worn helmet? That’s your offer?

Part of the reason why Brown has been unable to find a Schutt AiR Advantage manufactured in 2010 or after is because Schutt stopped making them in 2011. He’s trying to find a very specific kind of equipment that hasn’t rolled off assembly lines in eight years. That should be nearly impossible. And yet his offer is only a signed practice helmet?

“No one wants practice helmets,” Rich Altman, owner of Hollywood Collectibles in Hollywood, Fla., told SI.com. “That’s really not a big deal.”

Altman speculated that a signed, practice-worn helmet would only be worth about $500 or $600. If the helmet is important enough to Brown that he considered walking away from more than $30 million in guaranteed salary, that’s an insulting offer. 

If you happen to find one of these helmets, tell Brown he better cut a fat check.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message