NFL Training Camp Notebook: Redskins' Trent Williams Not Available For Trade

By Scooby Axson
August 13, 2019

After the first week of preseason games, there is more news on what's happening off the field than actually on it.

The biggest story continues to be the saga surrounding Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, who reportedly threatened to retire if he is not allowed to wear a certain type of helmet.

Brown, who had his grievance denied by an arbitrator, continues to be out with a foot injury suffered when he got frostbite after using a cryotherapy machine.

• The Washington Redskins have informed teams they have no plans to trade Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Antonio Brown says he is eager to rejoin the Oakland Raiders after the grievance over the use of his old helmet was denied. Brown continues to be out with a foot injury.

• Wide receiver Rishard Matthews announced his retirement from the NFL. Matthews caught 230 passes for 3,160 yards and scored 21 touchdowns in his career. (Instagram)

• The Indianapolis Colts could be active in the trade market as they have depth at several positions. They are not actively shopping any player as of now. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working on lease extensions with the New Orleans Saints in hopes of keep the team in the Superdome for up to 30 years.

• Denver Broncos wide Emmanuel Sanders says he also had offseason ankle surgery in addition to his Achilles operation. Sanders is expected to play in the Broncos' third preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Mike Klis, 9News)

