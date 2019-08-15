Tom Brady on Coaching After Retirement: 'Hell No'

You can cross this off Tom Brady's list of possible retirement plans.

By Jenna West
August 15, 2019

While we don't know yet when Tom Brady will retire, he is certain about one thing he won't do in his post-playing days.

Brady was reunited with his former teammate and current Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel this week during the Patriots and Titans' joint practices. When asked after Thursday's practice if he'd follow in Vrabel's footsteps and consider coaching, Brady felt strongly about the suggestion.

"Oh hell no, I'm never coaching. Playing is enough for me," he said, per NBC Sports Boston.

Brady, who turned 42 on Aug. 3, is entering his 20th season in the NFL. He told reporters at the start of training camp that has no plans of slowing down soon and can't "imagine doing anything else in life."

The veteran quarterback has no reason to slow down considering he won his sixth Super Bowl with the Patriots this winter. Brady finished last season completing 65.8% of his passes for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns.

