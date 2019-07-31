Tom Brady turns 42 on Saturday and seems to have no plans of slowing down soon.

Brady spoke with reporters after training camp practice on Wednesday, and when asked if he still enjoys playing after 20 years, he said it continues to feel "pretty good."

"I have a great time," Brady said. "I love this sport. I've loved playing it since I was a kid. It's hard for me to imagine doing anything else in life. I love playing ball, so to still be out here at 41, soon to be 42, it's pretty good."

"It was a great off-season, but now it's time for football." pic.twitter.com/Q2oO2hdaOw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2019

Brady has said multiple times that he plans to play into his mid-40s and reiterated that desire last offseason while hinting that he might play until 45. The veteran quarterback has no reason to slow down considering he finished last season completing 65.8% of his passes for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns. Brady and the Patriots capped off the season with a Super Bowl victory over the Rams, which marked their second in the last three years.

While Brady doesn't appear to be retiring soon, his future with the Patriots could be up in the air when he's set to become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season, his 20th. He's on the final year of a two-year contract extension he signed in 2016 and is set to make $14 million for his base salary with a cap hit of $27 million in 2019.

When questions about his contract came up, Brady praised the Patriots organization.

"I've had such a great experience over a lot of years, and I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000. I play for a great coach, coach [Bill] Belichick, and [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and I have a great relationship. I love [owner] Mr. [Robert] Kraft and his family," Brady said. "We've had incredible success. So hopefully we can keep it going."