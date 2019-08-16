The Cardinals have lost a second cornerback to start the season after starter Robert Alford suffered a leg injury that will sideline him into the regular season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Thursday night's 33–26 preseason loss to the Raiders.

With Arizona already without Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson for the first six games due to a suspension, the Cards will start the season shorthanded in the secondary.

Kinsbury said Alford sustained the injury in Tuesday’s practice but did not disclose any further details. He said the 30-year-old corner will be out for "an extended amount of time" and is expected to miss a significant portion of the regular season, but the coach gave no specific timetable for his return. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Alford will be out for "about two months."

Alford has tallied 10 interceptions, 85 passes defended, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble during his career. He spent his first six seasons with the Falcons, who took the Southeastern Louisiana product in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. Alford recorded 76 starts in Atlanta and was released by the Falcons this offseason with two years and $17 million left on his contract.

The Cardinals signed Alford in February.

Peterson was suspended in May for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.