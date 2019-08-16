Chargers' Derwin James Suffers Stress Fracture in Right Foot

James is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

By Jenna West
August 16, 2019

Chargers safety Derwin James has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, the team announced on Friday.

James will continue to be evaluated and his course of treatment has yet to be determined by Los Angeles. He was seen in a walking boot at Friday's practice after suffering the foot injury on Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports James will miss "a significant amount of time."

James had a standout rookie season for the Chargers last year, where he earned All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl bid. He tallied 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.

The safety's injury is the latest blow to the Chargers after wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered an ankle injury in practice this week that could potentially keep him out of Los Angeles' remaining preseason games. Additionally, running back Melvin Gordon remains in a holdout with the team over a contract dispute.

