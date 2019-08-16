Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner didn't hold back in his criticism of the Cardinals' offense on Thursday.

Joyner and the Raiders defeated Arizona 33-26 in the second preseason game for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona's new head coach was hired in January after six seasons at Texas Tech.

Kingsbury oversaw a spread passing attack at Texas Tech that annually ranked among the NCAA's leaders in pass attempts and plays. The Red Raiders scored 37.3 points per game under Kingsbury in his final year with the program in 2018.

“It’s pretty boy football,” Joyner told ESPN's Lisa Salters. “It don’t allow the defense to play the game physical like the game was meant to be. When you go against an offense like that, you have to introduce that physicality to them because they don’t want to do that.”

"Brotherhood. You can move mountains with that."



Fresh off his safety, Lamarcus Joyner caught up with @saltersl. pic.twitter.com/WwohmSKoHr — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 16, 2019

Oakland held Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to 3-of-8 passing for 12 yards on Thursday. Murray was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.