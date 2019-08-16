Raiders Safety Lamarcus Joyner on Cardinals, Kingsbury: 'It's Pretty Boy Football'

Oakland's defense held Cardinals rookie QB Kyler Murray to 12 passing yards on eight attempts Thursday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 16, 2019

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner didn't hold back in his criticism of the Cardinals' offense on Thursday.

Joyner and the Raiders defeated Arizona 33-26 in the second preseason game for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona's new head coach was hired in January after six seasons at Texas Tech.

Kingsbury oversaw a spread passing attack at Texas Tech that annually ranked among the NCAA's leaders in pass attempts and plays. The Red Raiders scored 37.3 points per game under Kingsbury in his final year with the program in 2018.

“It’s pretty boy football,” Joyner told ESPN's Lisa Salters. “It don’t allow the defense to play the game physical like the game was meant to be. When you go against an offense like that, you have to introduce that physicality to them because they don’t want to do that.”

Oakland held Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to 3-of-8 passing for 12 yards on Thursday. Murray was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message