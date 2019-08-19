Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who is holding out of training camp over his contract, told ESPN he is staying ready to play football while training rigorously in California.

"Just waiting on the call," Gordon told ESPN as he waits for a resolution.

Gordon, a Pro Bowler, declined to discuss his holdout and contract with the outlet. But according to ESPN, the two sides are millions apart when it comes to negotiations.

The 26-year-old Gordon has been seeking a new contract and is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019, which is the final season of his five-year rookie deal. He's led the team in rushing for three straight seasons. Last year, he recorded 885 rushing yards in 12 games and also added 490 receiving yards.

The Chargers open the season against the Colts on Sept. 8.