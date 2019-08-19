Melvin Gordon 'Just Waiting on the Call' From Chargers During Holdout

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who is holding out over his contract, is "jsut waiting on the call" for a resolution. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 19, 2019

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who is holding out of training camp over his contract, told ESPN he is staying ready to play football while training rigorously in California.

"Just waiting on the call," Gordon told ESPN as he waits for a resolution. 

Gordon, a Pro Bowler, declined to discuss his holdout and contract with the outlet. But according to ESPN, the two sides are millions apart when it comes to negotiations.

The 26-year-old Gordon has been seeking a new contract and is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019, which is the final season of his five-year rookie deal. He's led the team in rushing for three straight seasons. Last year, he recorded 885 rushing yards in 12 games and also added 490 receiving yards.

The Chargers open the season against the Colts on Sept. 8. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message