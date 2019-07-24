Report: Chargers RB Melvin Gordon Seeks New Deal, Not Showing Up For Training Camp

Melvin Gordon reportedly will not show up for training camp as contract dispute with Chargers continues.

By Scooby Axson
July 24, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is officially in a holdout status as he informed the team that he will not report to the start of training camp, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

The Chargers are expected to start camp today in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Gordon has been seeking a new contract and is scheduled to make $5.6 million this season. which is the final year of his five-year rookie deal.

The 26-year-old Gordon has led the Chargers in rushing for three straight seasons.

Last season, Gordon rushed for 885 yards in 12 games and also had 490 receiving yards while scoring 14 total touchdowns.

Gordon's agent basically made good on his threat to have his client hold out without a new deal, and also has said that Gordon will demand a trade.

Without Gordon in camp, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are next in line to grab a majority of the snaps.

The Chargers first preseason game is Aug. 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

