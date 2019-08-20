In his first action since tearing his ACL in Week 3 last season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a night to forget against the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Garoppolo completed only one of his six passing attempts for no yards and an interception --- for a quarterback passer rating of 0.0.

San Francisco went on to win the game 24-15.

"Obviously [I'm] a little frustrated," Garappolo said. "But it's the NFL, unfortunately we don't get to play the whole game. ... You wish you could be out there for more so you could bounce back. ... It is what it is. It's the preseason right now, so you just gotta take it in stride."

Garoppolo, 27, is entering the second season of a five-year, $137 million contract extension he signed last year after being traded from the New England Patriots in October 2017.

The 49ers wrap up their preseason with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers before their regular season opener on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8.