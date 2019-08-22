Report: Cowboys Offer Ezekiel Elliott Contract Making Him the Second-Highest Paid RB

Dallas is reportedly willing to give Elliott more than Jets running back Le'Veon Bell.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 22, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys have offered Ezekiel Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL, ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Thursday.

According to Werder, the Cowboys' latest offer to Elliott is worth more than Le'Veon Bell's contract with the Jets but less than Todd Gurley's with the Rams.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones previously told reporters at the NFL Combine that Gurley's deal is "probably where it starts" for negotiations with Elliott before clarifying that Bell's contract reset the market in August.

Elliott is still training in Cabo San Lucas amid his ongoing contract holdout with the Cowboys, which began at the start of training camp.

Elliott is under contract through 2020. He is set to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020 if he doesn't receive a new contract. 

The Cowboys were informed by Elliott's representatives last week that their All-Pro running back will not play in 2019 without a new contract.

Drafted by Dallas in 2016, Elliott has led the NFL in rushing with 4,048 yards since entering the league. He rushed for 1,434 yards and six scores in 2018, adding 567 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2018 at 10–6. They are seeking their third division title in the last four seasons in 2019.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message