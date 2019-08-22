The Dallas Cowboys have offered Ezekiel Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL, ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Thursday.

According to Werder, the Cowboys' latest offer to Elliott is worth more than Le'Veon Bell's contract with the Jets but less than Todd Gurley's with the Rams.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones previously told reporters at the NFL Combine that Gurley's deal is "probably where it starts" for negotiations with Elliott before clarifying that Bell's contract reset the market in August.

Elliott is still training in Cabo San Lucas amid his ongoing contract holdout with the Cowboys, which began at the start of training camp.

Elliott is under contract through 2020. He is set to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020 if he doesn't receive a new contract.

The Cowboys were informed by Elliott's representatives last week that their All-Pro running back will not play in 2019 without a new contract.

Drafted by Dallas in 2016, Elliott has led the NFL in rushing with 4,048 yards since entering the league. He rushed for 1,434 yards and six scores in 2018, adding 567 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2018 at 10–6. They are seeking their third division title in the last four seasons in 2019.