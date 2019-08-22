The Packers and Raiders are playing Thursday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Investors Group Field, but their game will not feature kickoffs and the 10-yard lines will serve as the goal lines as the teams play on an 80-yard field.

The field is normally home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL, and the issue pertains to the end zone and how the area where the CFL goalpost normally sits had to be covered.

Prior to the game, officials from both teams met to discuss the patch of turf placed where the goalpost normally is and whether or not it was suitable to play on.

The meeting over this patch of turf in the south end zone is expanding. #Packers #Raiders pic.twitter.com/qCP88yFwoC — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 22, 2019

NFL, #Packers and game officials check out the “hole” in the end zone before #Raiders game. pic.twitter.com/N8JBhBAYx2 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 22, 2019

Goal lines will be 10-yard lines because of a problem with the old goal-post hole in the end zones (they had to move the goal posts when the field was re-lined to NFL specs). No kickoffs. #Packers taking the ball on their own 25. Here we go. #GBvsOAK — Mike Spofford (@mikespofford) August 23, 2019

The Packers are sitting 33 players for the contest, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, although they did not state that it was due to the field conditions.