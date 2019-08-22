Raiders-Packers Being Played on Shortened Field Due to Condition Concerns

The Raiders and Packers are playing their preseason game in Winnipeg at a CFL stadium, and adjustments made to the field left the teams with concerns.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 22, 2019

The Packers and Raiders are playing Thursday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Investors Group Field, but their game will not feature kickoffs and the 10-yard lines will serve as the goal lines as the teams play on an 80-yard field.

The field is normally home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL, and the issue pertains to the end zone and how the area where the CFL goalpost normally sits had to be covered.

Prior to the game, officials from both teams met to discuss the patch of turf placed where the goalpost normally is and whether or not it was suitable to play on.

The Packers are sitting 33 players for the contest, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, although they did not state that it was due to the field conditions.

