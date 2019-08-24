Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported during the Colts' preseason game against the Bears on Saturday that Luck had informed the team of his decision. Luck addressed the media following Indianapolis' 27–17 loss, which he did not play in. He was emotional at times during the press conference and admitted that his injuries have "taken the joy of this game away."

"This is not an easy decision. Honestly it's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me," said Luck, who turns 30 on Sept. 12.

The quarterback told reporters that he decided to retire around two weeks ago.

Luck has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and is currently battling a high left ankle injury that is a result of a calf strain. It was reported recently that the Colts had a "guarded optimism" about Luck's ability to be ready in time for Indianapolis' Week 1 game against the Chargers. He has yet to play in a game this preseason and was seen talking and laughing with his teammates on the sidelines of Saturday night's contest against the Bears. However, fans booed him as he left the field after the game.

#Colts QB Andrew Luck is booed as he leaves the field. pic.twitter.com/5Wr38cM7Js — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) August 25, 2019

Without Luck, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is next in line to start for the Colts in the regular-season opener. Indianapolis acquired him a 2017 trade with the Patriots for Phillip Dorsett. Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in 2017 while Luck was sidelined with injuries. He threw for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions that season.

Luck was set to enter his eighth season with the Colts, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 draft out of Stanford. He led the Colts to the playoffs in his first three seasons, including the 2014 AFC Championship Game. A shoulder injury in Week 3 of the 2015 season was the first of a long list of ailments he's suffered since, which includes a torn cartilage in two ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Physical toll on Andrew Luck through 6 NFL seasons:

» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs

» partially torn abdomen

» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood

» at least 1 concussion

» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder

» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue that led to this — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 25, 2019

Luck missed the entire 2017 season while dealing with a shoulder injury. He rebounded with a fourth Pro Bowl year in 2018, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Colts back to the playoffs.