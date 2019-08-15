There is reportedly a "guarded optimism" about quarterback Andrew Luck being ready for the Colts' regular-season opener against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 8, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Luck is currently dealing with an injury to his high-left ankle that is a result of the calf strain he is also battling.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday that Luck will likely miss all of the preseason due to the injuries but wasn't yet ready to say whether or not Indianapolis' star QB would be ready for Week 1. Ballard did say, however, that the Colts are not shutting Luck down but continuing to rehab him as he recovers.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He rebounded with a fourth Pro Bowl year in 2018, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Colts back to the playoffs.

Indianapolis and Los Angeles will kick off from StubHub Center at 4:05 p.m. ET for Week 1 of the regular season.