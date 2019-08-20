Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not participate in practice this week as he battles an ankle injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said Luck's pain management and his "speed and movements," will determine when he returns to the field.

“It’s always that combination of how much full speed? At what level?” Reich told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s on a continuum, right? A continuum of speed and movements, right? There’s a continuum of speed and movements, and a continuum of pain. So it’s those combinations.”

Colts backup Jacoby Brissett will take first-team snaps in Luck's absence, per the team.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He rebounded with a fourth Pro Bowl season in 2018 and led the Colts to the playoffs to the first time since 2014. Luck threw of 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns last season.

There is "guarded optimism" Luck will be ready for the Colts' season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.