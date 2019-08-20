Colts QB Andrew Luck Won't Practice This Week Due to Ankle Injury

Indianapolis has "guarded optimism" Luck will be ready to play against the Chargers in Week 1.

By Michael Shapiro
August 20, 2019

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not participate in practice this week as he battles an ankle injury, the team announced on Tuesday. 

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said Luck's pain management and his "speed and movements," will determine when he returns to the field. 

“It’s always that combination of how much full speed? At what level?” Reich told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s on a continuum, right? A continuum of speed and movements, right? There’s a continuum of speed and movements, and a continuum of pain. So it’s those combinations.”

Colts backup Jacoby Brissett will take first-team snaps in Luck's absence, per the team.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He rebounded with a fourth Pro Bowl season in 2018 and led the Colts to the playoffs to the first time since 2014. Luck threw of 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns last season.

There is "guarded optimism" Luck will be ready for the Colts' season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message