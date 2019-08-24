Texans' Lamar Miller Carted Off Field After Taking Hit to Left Knee

Miller exited Saturday's game in the first quarter after taking a hit to his left knee.

By Jenna West
August 24, 2019

Texans running back Lamar Miller was carted off the field with an apparent left knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

Miller exited the game early in the first quarter after Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins' helmet hit him in the knee. The running back landed awkwardly, and medical personnel quickly asked for the cart to be brought to the field. Taiwan Jones came in to replace Miller.

The 28-year-old Miller, who made his preseason debut on Saturday, is Houston's best pass protector and runner. He tallied 973 rushing yards with five touchdowns in 14 games last season. Duke Johnson Jr., who the Texans recently acquired in a trade with the Browns, is listed behind him on Houston's depth chart.

