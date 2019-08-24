Texans running back Lamar Miller was carted off the field with an apparent left knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

Miller exited the game early in the first quarter after Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins' helmet hit him in the knee. The running back landed awkwardly, and medical personnel quickly asked for the cart to be brought to the field. Taiwan Jones came in to replace Miller.

Lamar Miller goes down pic.twitter.com/UpiFZonGLU — new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) August 24, 2019

The 28-year-old Miller, who made his preseason debut on Saturday, is Houston's best pass protector and runner. He tallied 973 rushing yards with five touchdowns in 14 games last season. Duke Johnson Jr., who the Texans recently acquired in a trade with the Browns, is listed behind him on Houston's depth chart.