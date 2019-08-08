The Browns have traded running back Duke Johnson to the Texans, Cleveland announced on Thursday.

The Texans will send a 2020 undisclosed draft pick to the Browns in exchange for Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Texans dealt a conditional fourth-round pick in 2020 that can become a third-round pick.

Cleveland selected Johnson in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. In four seasons, he appeared in 64 games with 10 starts. He tallied 1,286 rushing yards and 2,170 receiving yards on 235 receptions with 13 touchdowns.

Johnson has vocally shared his desire to be traded from Cleveland, but opened training camp still with the team. However, he missed significant practice time due to a lingering hamstring injury and had been ruled out of the Browns' preseason opener against the Redskins on Thursday.