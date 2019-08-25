Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was removed from the non-football injury list, practicing in full pads for the first time Sunday, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He's eligible for the Patriots' preseason finale against the Giants on Thursday. New England opens its regular season Sept. 8 at home against the Steelers.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Aug. 16. The former Browns receiver was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2018 for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Gordon was traded from Cleveland to New England in September 2018.

Last season, Gordon caught 40 passes in 11 games with the Patriots.