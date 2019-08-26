Jacoby Brissett had a difficult time listening to Andrew Luck being booed by fans after news his retirement broke on Saturday night.

While speaking to reporters during Monday's press conference, Brissett said that—in addition to not seeing Luck in the locker room to start the day—hearing fans react to his teammate's decision to walk away from the game was "the hardest part" of Saturday's events.

"I had already had conversations with Andrew, so I was at peace with it, but I wish he could have done it his way," Brissett said. "That sucked as a teammate, to see that and feel the reaction he got from the fans. That hurt more than anything."

"It sucked," Brissett added. "Especially a guy like that, who has done as much as he has done, and what he's been through, even before I got here."

QB Jacoby Brissett is at the podium: https://t.co/g09VNvfPcJ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 26, 2019

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported during the Colts' preseason game against the Bears that Luck had informed the team of his decision. Word of the report quickly spread around Lucas Oil Stadium as Luck was standing on the sidelines talking with his teammates. Once the game ended, fans booed him as he exited the field. The 29-year-old signal-caller ended up holding an impromptu press conference to confirm the news, which Luck called "the hardest decision of my life."

"I’ve been stuck in this process," Luck said, referencing the numerous injuries that have kept him in rehab for the past four years of his career. "I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game. After 2016 when I played in pain and wasn’t regularly able to practice, I made a vow I wouldn’t go down that path again. The only way forward is to remove myself from this cycle. I came to the proverbial fork in the road, and made a vow if I ever did again I would choose me, in a sense."

While Brissett admitted he'll miss having Luck with the Colts, the team's new starter said he was glad Luck was "at peace" with the decision.

"He was smiling at the end (of the conversation)," Brissett said. "That's what helped me gain clarity and understanding of the situation. He seemed happy, and that's all that really matters."

The Colts open the regular season against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 8.