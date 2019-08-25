NFL Players React to News of Andrew Luck's Retirement

Jerry Jones even has some high hopes for Luck's future career outside of football.

By Jenna West
August 25, 2019

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday night, and many people around the league shared their respect for his decision online.

Luck was set to enter his eighth year with the Colts but has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. He missed the entire 2017 season while dealing with a shoulder injury. He rebounded with a fourth Pro Bowl season in 2018, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Colts back to the playoffs. However, he's currently battling a high left ankle injury that is a result of a calf strain and has not played this preseason.

Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III was among those who reacted on Twitter to news of Luck's retirement. He applauded Luck's decision, saying it "was only yours to make and I’m glad you have found peace in it. Respect."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he hopes that Luck becomes president one day.

Luck was emotional at times during Saturday's press conference and admitted that his injuries have "taken the joy of this game away."

"This is not an easy decision. Honestly it's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me," he said.

