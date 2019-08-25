Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday night, and many people around the league shared their respect for his decision online.

Luck was set to enter his eighth year with the Colts but has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. He missed the entire 2017 season while dealing with a shoulder injury. He rebounded with a fourth Pro Bowl season in 2018, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Colts back to the playoffs. However, he's currently battling a high left ankle injury that is a result of a calf strain and has not played this preseason.

Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III was among those who reacted on Twitter to news of Luck's retirement. He applauded Luck's decision, saying it "was only yours to make and I’m glad you have found peace in it. Respect."

Stiil remember our time together as Heisman finalists and how we laughed about almost being teammates at Stanford. The decision was only yours to make and I'm glad you have found peace in it. Respect

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he hopes that Luck becomes president one day.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Andrew Luck retiring: "I hope he becomes President of the United States."

Drew Brees on Andrew Luck retiring from the NFL

Wow... always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best.

Andrew Luck will be somebody I tell my kids about. The person & the player. Respect Andrew ✊🏾 #LTE

Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha... take your time... I wish you the best

This is sad! Much respect to a great competitior and leader of a franchise. Good luck to you and your family on your retirement ✊🏾

Sam Darnold on Andrew Luck: "It's a bummer for the NFL & the whole league...."

Luck was emotional at times during Saturday's press conference and admitted that his injuries have "taken the joy of this game away."

"This is not an easy decision. Honestly it's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me," he said.