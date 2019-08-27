Marshall Faulk Training Ezekiel Elliott During Training Camp Holdout

Elliott and Faulk are training in Cabo San Lucas as Dallas' running back seeks a new contract.

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2019

Ezekiel Elliott is currently holding out of Cowboys' training camp as he seeks a new contract, but the two-time Pro Bowler is staying in shape thanks to Rams legend and NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

The two are reportedly working out in Cabo San Lucas, according to ESPN's Ed Werder. Faulk said he is working on placing Elliott in "active game situations."

"[Elliott's] fitness is great, but playing in games is different," Faulk told Werder. "My job is to close that gap with putting him in active game situations. The only thing we can't simulate is the contact." 

The Ohio State product has driven the Cowboys' offense since entering the league in 2016. Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018. He has also tallied 40 touchdowns in the last three seasons. 

Elliott discussed his holdout with Maxim on Monday and expressed that he "want[s] to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life." 

Dallas has Elliott under contract for two more seasons. He is slated to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020 if he does not receive a new deal. 

