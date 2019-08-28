Josh McCown to Coach Charlotte High School Football in 2019 Despite Eagles Contract

McCown will reportedly fly into Charlotte on Friday afternoons, then return to the Eagles after each game for Myers Park High School.

By Michael Shapiro
August 28, 2019

Eagles quarterback Josh McCown signed on to play for a 17th season when he agreed to a one-year contract with Philadelphia on Aug. 17, and his deal came with a pretty solid perk.

McCown will be allowed to coach high school football in Charlotte this fall. He will join the sidelines at Myers Park High School each Friday night, according to NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt. Philadelphia's backup QB will then fly back to the Eagles either on Friday night or Saturday morning. 

“The proximity to Charlotte was a factor, and part of why it made sense to sign here," McCown told Rosenblatt.

The Eagles will mark McCown's eighth NFL team since joining the NFL in 2002. McCown played for the Jets in 2017 and 2018, going 5–11 as a starter with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. 

Philadelphia enters 2019 seeking its third-straight playoff appearance for the first time since 2008-10. The Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2017, then reached the divisional round in 2018 before losing to the Saints.

