Saquon Barkley dazzled the NFL as a rookie by recording more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage after being selected by the Giants with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. But one future Hall-of-Famer made a point to motivate Barkley this offseason to continue his excellence through the next decade.

Barkley and Tom Brady met at the Met Gala in New York in May and the Patriots quarterback provided some pertinent advice, according to NJ Advance Media's Ryan Dunleavy.

“It’s great to do it for one season, but can you do it for five? Can you do it for 10?” Barkley recalled Brady saying. "I’m standing there at the Met Gala ready to run through a brick wall."

Brady will face Barkley and the Giants in Week 6. The six-time Super Bowl winner has faced Giants QB Eli Manning five times and has lost three of those five matchups including Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI.

New York enters 2019 seeking its first playoff appearance since 2016. The Giants finished last in the NFC East last season at 5–11.