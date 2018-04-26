Giants Draft Saquon Barkley with No. 2 Pick

By Jenna West
April 26, 2018

The Giants selected Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Barkley was predicted to be taken by the Giants in the draft.

The running back played for three seasons at Penn State, scoring 43 touchdowns with 3,843 rushing yards.

The Giants did not take a quarterback because the team appears to be committed to Eli Manning.

Barkley's first child, a daughter, was born on Tuesday. 

It was rumored that the Giants might trade down with the Broncos, who have the No. 5 pick, as Denver looked to possibly take a quarterback early.

