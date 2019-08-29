This is it. Last call for sleepers. One week from today, the season will open. So at this point, you’re either finished drafting or you’re doing your final prep. We’ve spent an entire summer analyzing preseason snap data, scrutinizing tweets from beat reporters and devouring sleepers articles.

Sometimes the answer has been right in front of us all along. Kevin Hanson says the biggest sleeper in fantasy football is not some late-round rookie or random tight end your friends have never heard of. The biggest sleeper in fantasy is Dak Prescott.

But don’t worry, Kevin has nine more names too.

• Dr. Roto is sorting everyone into tiers. He’s got 10 QB tiers, 11 RB tiers and 11 WR tiers. It’s helpful to break everyone down into categories like hype beasts, PPR monsters, overdrafted veterans and more.

• Kevin Hanson also tried his hand at the Mock Draft World Championships and then analyzed his team. It’s not too late for you to enter your own team. It takes 5 minutes, it’s free and you can win real prizes.

• Kevin also has 32 bold predictions, one for each NFL team. Will Derrick Henry lead the NFL in rushing? Will Cam Newton be a top-3 QB? Is Julio Jones going to crack 2,000 yards? Check it out.

• Adam Ronis has another edition of Stock Watch. He has his eye on players moving up and down draft boards this preseason.

• Adam also recapped Week 3 of the preseason, because nobody wants to watch that much preseason football.

• We are proud to introduce Bull Market Fantasy, a collaboration between SI Fantasy and TheStreet, where Wall Street legend Jim Cramer will show how his expertise in the stock market can translate to the world of fantasy football.

• The downside for Jim is that playing against experts means he’s going to get put in his place when he does something like pick his hometown team’s QB Carson Wentz a few rounds too early. Here he is getting an earful.

• Kevin Hanson updated his Top 200 rankings.

When should you draft Nick Chubb? Frankie “Fantasy” Taddeo and Adam Ronis debate.

• Gearing up for an auction draft? Whether it’s your first one, or you’re a veteran looking for some tips, Brad Kruse’s.

Ask Cramer puts you in direct contact with Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and his team of fantasy football analysts at Bull Market Fantasy, Powered by SI Fantasy.

Andrew Luck is officially retired, so what does that mean for the Colts playmakers like T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack and tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle? Cramer and his team of fantasy analysts dive in to the situation in Indy.

So much has changed since Andrew Luck retired, and the ADP listed for QBs on every site are totally outdated.

Ready for a more accurate measure of where experts are drafting a certain player? Advanced ADP is based on the 10 most recent high-stakes fantasy football drafts. Check out Advanced ADP at FullTime Fantasy.