Many think the preseason doesn't matter, but fantasy football draft boards say otherwise. Even with some players seeing minimal time on the field through three games, a few plays can move the Average Draft Position (ADP) up. Poor performances and negative reports can move a player down. Here's a look at some players with rising and falling stock.

And for a better measure of ADP, check out FullTime Fantasy’s Advanced ADP. Advanced ADP is based on the 10 most recent high-stakes fantasy football drafts. Things change fast. Find out the exact window of opportunity for the key players you are looking to target the most.

Stock Up

RB Duke Johnson, Houston Texans

Has there been a bigger winner in the preseason? Johnson was being drafted in the double-digit rounds when he was on the Browns. After the trade to the Texans, Johnson jumped several rounds. Then Lamar Miller tore his ACL last week, and Johnson has moved up a few more rounds. He's projected to lead the backfield, although there's a chance the Texans bring in another back. Johnson is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league. He caught 74 passes two years ago and has an ADP of 56 as the RB25.

RB Dare Ogunbowale, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Most reports say Ogunbowale has been the best Buccaneers running back in training camp. Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones haven't impressed. Ogunbowale played 10 snaps with Jameis Winston last week. In the preseason, he has caught five passes for 73 yards. Ogunbowale is projected to open the season as the passing down running back, and he's adept at picking up the blitz. The Buccaneers will likely be trailing often, and there's a chance Ogunbowale becomes the main back. He has an ADP of 190 and is worth taking in the final rounds of drafts.

RB Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Another day closer to the season and another day Ezekiel Elliott remains away from the Cowboys as he wants a new contract. Pollard has been treated as the primary back and has looked excellent. He had six carries for 26 yards and caught two passes for 10 yards. In three games, he has 15 carries for 84 yards and three catches for 18 yards. He has received almost all of the snaps with the first-team offense. The price is rising with an ADP of 92 as the RB38.

Stock Down

WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Green has only recently begun to fall in drafts, but the ADP is still high at 64. Green had ankle surgery at the beginning of training camp, and he was still in a walking boot on Sunday. Jay Morrison of The Athletic speculated that the best-case scenario is Green returning in Week 3. The Bengals haven't said anything regarding the return of Green. It's possible the All-Pro receiver misses one month or more, making him a risky pick considering the ADP. Green played nine games last season before a toe injury ended his season.

TE Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins

Reed was beginning to rise up draft boards. He's the most experienced and best receiving option in the Redskins' offense, and he wasn't rehabbing an injury in the offseason. Reed played in 13 games last season but has a long history of injuries. In Week 3 of the preseason, Reed took a vicious hit and was placed in the concussion protocol, and it's the seventh concussion in his career. Coach Jay Gruden said Reed would likely be ready for Week 1, but there has to be a concern for Reed's health and life. His ADP has dropped to 166, and he's the TE20 in drafts.

RB Kalen Ballage, Miami Dolphins

There was an opportunity for Ballage to stake his claim to the backfield while Kenyan Drake was sidelined with an injury. It didn't happen. Ballage has looked terrible. Last week, he had 12 carries for 17 yards and two catches for minus-two yards. The Dolphins are going to be a lousy offense and Drake is the better player, and the drafting community believes it. Ballage has an ADP of 103, while Drake's ADP is 78.