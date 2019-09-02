Report: Brian Hoyer Signs Three-Year, $12 Million Deal With Colts

Hoyer will back up Jacoby Brissett in Indianapolis.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 02, 2019

Former Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is signing a three-year, $12 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

According to Rapoport, the Patriots stayed in contact with Hoyer, who is currently visiting with the Colts, and were a factor throughout the signing process. Hoyer ultimately agreed to terms with Indianapolis, getting $9 million guaranteed.

The deal comes just one day after Hoyer was released by the Patriots, where he spent the better part of two seasons.

Hoyer will serve as the Colts' No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett, who got the starting nod following Andrew Luck's unexpected retirement last week.

Hoyer, 33, has played with seven different teams over the past ten seasons, starting in 37 games. He's completed 59.3% of his passes for 9,902 yards, 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

The Colts kickoff their 2019 season on the road against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 8.

NFL

