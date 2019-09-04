Raiders' wide receiver Antonio Brown has settled on the Xenith Shadow helmet for 2019 to replace the Schutt Air Advantage he wore for the first nine years of his career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Brown believes the Xenith Shadow makes him feel more agile and comfortable and allows for better visibility," Schefter wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Brown held out of Raiders' training camp for much of August in protest of the NFL's helmet policy. His Schutt Air Advantage was not re-certified by the NFL in 2018, which forced the four-time All-Pro to find a new helmet. The process was filled with drama, as Brown even threatened to retire at one point due to the helmet issue.

The former Steelers' star returned to Raiders' practice on Aug. 12. He has not played in the preseason, in part due to a foot injury he suffered in a cryotherapy chamber.

Brown remains one of the league's most productive receivers despite his off-field antics. The Central Michigan product leads all players in catches and receiving yards since he entered the NFL in 2010, and only Rob Gronkowski has more touchdown catches.