An arbitrator ruled against Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown on Monday in his helmet grievance against the NFL, according to USA Today's Mike Jones. However, Brown announced that he plans to play this season.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field," Brown wrote. "I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet!"

Brown threatened on Friday to retire from the NFL if he can not wear the previous version of his helmet. His old model, a Schutt Air Advantage, was outlawed by the NFL in 2018 after the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment did not certify it for the 2019 season.

Brown claimed the new, approved NFL helmets, "protrude out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch the football," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. But after Monday's ruling, Brown will now have to wear one of the NFL approved helmets or 2019, or continue his holdout from the Raiders.

The former Steelers' wideout has yet to practice at Raiders' training camp. He was sidelined with a foot injury prior to his helmet grievance, reportedly hurting his foot during an incident with a cryotherapy machine.

Brown has caught 100-plus passes in each of the past six seasons. He was a four-time All-Pro with the Steelers.