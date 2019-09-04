The NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation will donate $400,000 to two Chicago organizations dedicated to empowering at-risk youth as part of the two parties new partnership for entertainment and social justice initiatives, according to multiple outlets. The donation will be tied into the NFL’s existing "Inspire Change" program.

Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, Vic Mensa and Rapsody will visit the programs in Chicago this week, according to TMZ Sports.

The BBF (Better Boys Foundation) Family Services and the Crusher's Club are the two groups which will receive a donation from the league. BBF's provides education, employment and youth services, as well as family health programs to more than 400 families. Crusher's mission is to help Chicago kids "restore their lives and improve their neighborhoods."

The Chicago organizations will set the blueprint for how Roc Nation, the NFL and the Players Coalition aim to Inspire Change across each NFL city in 2019.

The groups were reportedly hand-selected and vetted by Roc Nation as part of the "entertainment and social justice partnership" with Jay-Z's group which was announced in August. The deal made Roc Nation co-producers of the Super Bowl halftime show and gives the group the power to choose entertainers to perform in NFL content throughout the season, as well as the opportunity to work with the league's current social justice campaigns, including "Inspire Change," among other things.