Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

The long wait is almost over—Week 1 kicks off in just hours.

In addition to positional and flex rankings, I will highlight a player at each position that I like or dislike for the given week.

One of the running backs that I absolutely love this week is Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson.

Carson dominated touches last season between himself (267) and Rashaad Penny (94) last season. In fact, Mike Davis, who’s now in Chicago, ranked second in touches in Seattle’s backfield last year. While the disparity between Carson and Penny will narrow in 2019, Carson is the clear “1” with Penny still being a distant “2.”

As a huge home favorite (9.0 points), the game script should set up nicely for Carson and the Seattle ground game to run all over the Bengals. The Seahawks were the only team to run the ball on more than half of their plays (52.44 percent) in 2018. Only the Cardinals allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs last season.

Another slow start for Derrick Henry?

In general, I expect Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to have a better overall season than he had in 2018. In fact, a bold prediction for 2019 was that Henry will lead the NFL in rushing.

As good as it gets over the final quarter season, Henry was absolutely brutal over the first 12 games last year. While I don’t expect a prolonged slow start, Week 1 doesn’t set up for success out of the gates for the bruising back either.

The Titans are one of seven teams with an implied total below 20 points in Week 1. Nearly a touchdown underdog to the ascending Cleveland Browns, it’s possible that the Titans are forced to deviate from their preferred game plan of Henry, Henry and then some more Henry.

In addition, the Titans will begin the first four games of the season with left tackle Taylor Lewan. Henry is still considered a start as a top-24 back (barely), but he’s anything but a must-start this week.

Below are my fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1 (half-PPR scoring):

• RB1: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ DAL

• RB2: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs LAR

• RB3: Alvin Kamara, NO vs HOU

• RB4: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs NYG

• RB5: Dalvin Cook, MIN vs ATL

• RB6: Nick Chubb, CLE vs TEN

• RB7: Chris Carson, SEA vs CIN

• RB8: David Johnson, ARI vs DET

• RB9: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs KC

• RB10: James Conner, PIT @ NE

• RB11: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs BUF

• RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR @ CAR

• RB13: Kerryon Johnson, DET @ ARI

• RB14: Mark Ingram, BAL @ MIA

• RB15: Joe Mixon, CIN @ SEA

• RB16: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs IND

• RB17: Aaron Jones, GB @ CHI

• RB18: Damien Williams, KC @ JAC

• RB19: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs DEN

• RB20: Sony Michel, NE vs PIT

• RB21: David Montgomery, CHI vs GB

• RB22: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ MIN

• RB23: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ OAK

• RB24: Derrick Henry, TEN @ CLE

• RB25: Marlon Mack, IND @ LAC

• RB26: Tevin Coleman, SF @ TB

• RB27: James White, NE vs PIT

• RB28: Duke Johnson, HOU @ NO

• RB29: Miles Sanders, PHI vs WAS

• RB30: Matt Breida, SF @ TB

• RB31: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs GB

• RB32: Latavius Murray, NO vs HOU

• RB33: Jordan Howard, PHI vs WAS

• RB34: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs CIN

• RB35: Royce Freeman, DEN @ OAK

• RB36: Kenyan Drake, MIA vs BAL

• RB37: LeSean McCoy, KC @ JAC

• RB38: Derrius Guice, WAS @ PHI

• RB39: Justin Jackson, LAC vs IND

• RB40: Peyton Barber, TB vs SF

• RB41: Devin Singletary, BUF @ NYJ

• RB42: Dion Lewis, TEN @ CLE

• RB43: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ PHI

• RB44: Nyheim Hines, IND @ LAC

• RB45: Tony Pollard, DAL vs NYG

• RB46: Kalen Ballage, MIA vs BAL

• RB47: Darrell Henderson, LAR @ CAR

• RB48: Justice Hill, BAL @ MIA

• RB49: Chris Thompson, WAS @ PHI

• RB50: C.J. Anderson, DET @ ARI

• RB51: Frank Gore, BUF @ NYJ

• RB52: Ronald Jones II, TB vs SF

• RB53: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ NE

• RB54: Ty Montgomery, NYJ vs BUF

• RB55: Alexander Mattison, MIN vs ATL

• RB56: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ NO

• RB57: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ SEA

• RB58: Jalen Richard, OAK vs DEN

• RB59: Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs SF

• RB60: Mike Davis, CHI vs GB

• RB61: Chase Edmonds, ARI vs DET

• RB62: Ito Smith, ATL @ MIN

• RB63: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ CAR

• RB64: Rex Burkhead, NE vs PIT

• RB65: Darwin Thompson, KC @ JAC

Below are my rankings for those in non-PPR formats:

• RB1: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ DAL

• RB2: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs LAR

• RB3: Alvin Kamara, NO vs HOU

• RB4: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs NYG

• RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE vs TEN

• RB6: Chris Carson, SEA vs CIN

• RB7: Dalvin Cook, MIN vs ATL

• RB8: David Johnson, ARI vs DET

• RB9: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs KC

• RB10: James Conner, PIT @ NE

• RB11: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs BUF

• RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR @ CAR

• RB13: Mark Ingram, BAL @ MIA

• RB14: Kerryon Johnson, DET @ ARI

• RB15: Sony Michel, NE vs PIT

• RB16: Aaron Jones, GB @ CHI

• RB17: Joe Mixon, CIN @ SEA

• RB18: Damien Williams, KC @ JAC

• RB19: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs IND

• RB20: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs DEN

• RB21: David Montgomery, CHI vs GB

• RB22: Derrick Henry, TEN @ CLE

• RB23: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ MIN

• RB24: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ OAK

• RB25: Marlon Mack, IND @ LAC

• RB26: Tevin Coleman, SF @ TB

• RB27: Miles Sanders, PHI vs WAS

• RB28: Matt Breida, SF @ TB

• RB29: Duke Johnson, HOU @ NO

• RB30: Latavius Murray, NO vs HOU

• RB31: James White, NE vs PIT

• RB32: Jordan Howard, PHI vs WAS

• RB33: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs GB

• RB34: Royce Freeman, DEN @ OAK

• RB35: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs CIN

• RB36: Derrius Guice, WAS @ PHI

• RB37: LeSean McCoy, KC @ JAC

• RB38: Justin Jackson, LAC vs IND

• RB39: Peyton Barber, TB vs SF

• RB40: Kenyan Drake, MIA vs BAL

• RB41: Devin Singletary, BUF @ NYJ

• RB42: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ PHI

• RB43: Dion Lewis, TEN @ CLE

• RB44: Tony Pollard, DAL vs NYG

• RB45: Kalen Ballage, MIA vs BAL

• RB46: C.J. Anderson, DET @ ARI

• RB47: Frank Gore, BUF @ NYJ

• RB48: Darrell Henderson, LAR @ CAR

• RB49: Nyheim Hines, IND @ LAC

• RB50: Justice Hill, BAL @ MIA

• RB51: Ronald Jones II, TB vs SF

• RB52: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ NE

• RB53: Alexander Mattison, MIN vs ATL

• RB54: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ NO

• RB55: Ty Montgomery, NYJ vs BUF

• RB56: Chris Thompson, WAS @ PHI

• RB57: Mike Davis, CHI vs GB

• RB58: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ SEA

• RB59: Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs SF

• RB60: Chase Edmonds, ARI vs DET

• RB61: Jalen Richard, OAK vs DEN

• RB62: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ CAR

• RB63: Gus Edwards, BAL @ MIA

• RB64: Ito Smith, ATL @ MIN

• RB65: Damien Harris, NE vs PIT