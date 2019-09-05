Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

With the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town, the Jacksonville Jaguars passing offense could outperform their season-long averages in the opener as they attempt to keep up with the high-octane Chiefs offense.

Early on, new Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles and Dede Westbrook have established a strong chemistry and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo has called Westbrook the “best route runner he’s ever been around.”

Last season, the Chiefs allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Westbrook was drafted outside the top 30 wide receivers in most leagues, but he’s inside my top-24 wideouts as a solid WR2 for Week 1.

Sit Robby Anderson vs. Buffalo

A lot of the top receivers have difficult matchups—Julio Jones (Xavier Rhodes), DeAndre Hopkins (Marshon Lattimore), Tyreek Hill (Jalen Ramsey), etc. But those elite receivers are must-start options every week.

On the other hand, New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is typically a WR3 in a normal matchup and a WR2 in good ones. This week, however, Anderson draws a tough matchup against Tre’Davious White and falls outside my top-36 wide receivers for the week.

Even though he scored in both of his games against the Bills last season, White is one of the league’s better young corners and White will likely shadow Anderson, making things more difficult for Anderson on Sunday. Overall, the Bills allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2018.

Below are my fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 (half-PPR scoring):

• WR1: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ NO

• WR2: Michael Thomas, NO vs HOU

• WR3: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs TEN

• WR4: Davante Adams, GB @ CHI

• WR5: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ NE

• WR6: Mike Evans, TB vs SF

• WR7: Tyreek Hill, KC @ JAC

• WR8: Julio Jones, ATL @ MIN

• WR9: Antonio Brown, OAK vs DEN

• WR10: Adam Thielen, MIN vs ATL

• WR11: Keenan Allen, LAC vs IND

• WR12: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs ATL

• WR13: Amari Cooper, DAL vs NYG

• WR14: Julian Edelman, NE vs PIT

• WR15: Chris Godwin, TB vs SF

• WR16: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs CIN

• WR17: Kenny Golladay, DET @ ARI

• WR18: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ CAR

• WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ SEA

• WR20: Allen Robinson, CHI vs GB

• WR21: Robert Woods, LAR @ CAR

• WR22: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ LAC

• WR23: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ CAR

• WR24: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs KC

• WR25: Mike Williams, LAC vs IND

• WR26: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs WAS

• WR27: D.J. Moore, CAR vs LAR

• WR28: Will Fuller, HOU @ NO

• WR29: Marvin Jones, DET @ ARI

• WR30: Calvin Ridley, ATL @ MIN

• WR31: Josh Gordon, NE vs PIT

• WR32: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs LAR

• WR33: Dante Pettis, SF @ TB

• WR34: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ DAL

• WR35: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs TEN

• WR36: Corey Davis, TEN @ CLE

• WR37: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs BUF

• WR38: Christian Kirk, ARI vs DET

• WR39: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs DET

• WR40: Sammy Watkins, KC @ JAC

• WR41: DeSean Jackson, PHI vs WAS

• WR42: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ OAK

• WR43: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ OAK

• WR44: Geronimo Allison, GB @ CHI

• WR45: Donte Moncrief, PIT @ NE

• WR46: Michael Gallup, DAL vs NYG

• WR47: Anthony Miller, CHI vs GB

• WR48: John Brown, BUF @ NYJ

• WR49: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs BUF

• WR50: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs DEN

• WR51: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ CHI

• WR52: Keke Coutee, HOU @ NO

• WR53: James Washington, PIT @ NE

• WR54: Albert Wilson, MIA vs BAL

• WR55: Marquise Goodwin, SF @ TB

• WR56: Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs HOU

• WR57: Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ MIN

• WR58: Zay Jones, BUF @ NYJ

• WR59: Adam Humphries, TEN @ CLE

• WR60: Kenny Stills, HOU @ NO

• WR61: Devante Parker, MIA vs BAL

• WR62: Deebo Samuel, SF @ TB

• WR63: Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs GB

• WR64: Devin Funchess, IND @ LAC

• WR65: DaeSean Hamilton, DEN @ OAK

• WR66: Ted Ginn, NO vs HOU

• WR67: Quincy Enunwa, NYJ vs BUF

• WR68: Rashard Higgins, CLE vs TEN

• WR69: Cole Beasley, BUF @ NYJ

• WR70: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs CIN

• WR71: Trey Quinn, WAS @ PHI

• WR72: John Ross, CIN @ SEA

• WR73: Danny Amendola, DET @ ARI

• WR74: Miles Boykin, BAL @ MIA

• WR75: D.J. Chark, JAC vs KC

Below are my rankings for those in non-PPR formats:

• WR1: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ NO

• WR2: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs TEN

• WR3: Michael Thomas, NO vs HOU

• WR4: Davante Adams, GB @ CHI

• WR5: Mike Evans, TB vs SF

• WR6: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ NE

• WR7: Tyreek Hill, KC @ JAC

• WR8: Julio Jones, ATL @ MIN

• WR9: Antonio Brown, OAK vs DEN

• WR10: Adam Thielen, MIN vs ATL

• WR11: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs CIN

• WR12: Keenan Allen, LAC vs IND

• WR13: Amari Cooper, DAL vs NYG

• WR14: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs ATL

• WR15: Chris Godwin, TB vs SF

• WR16: Kenny Golladay, DET @ ARI

• WR17: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ CAR

• WR18: Julian Edelman, NE vs PIT

• WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ SEA

• WR20: Allen Robinson, CHI vs GB

• WR21: Robert Woods, LAR @ CAR

• WR22: Mike Williams, LAC vs IND

• WR23: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ LAC

• WR24: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ CAR

• WR25: Will Fuller, HOU @ NO

• WR26: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs WAS

• WR27: D.J. Moore, CAR vs LAR

• WR28: Marvin Jones, DET @ ARI

• WR29: Josh Gordon, NE vs PIT

• WR30: Calvin Ridley, ATL @ MIN

• WR31: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs KC

• WR32: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs LAR

• WR33: Dante Pettis, SF @ TB

• WR34: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs BUF

• WR35: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ DAL

• WR36: Corey Davis, TEN @ CLE

• WR37: DeSean Jackson, PHI vs WAS

• WR38: Christian Kirk, ARI vs DET

• WR39: Sammy Watkins, KC @ JAC

• WR40: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs TEN

• WR41: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs DET

• WR42: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ OAK

• WR43: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ OAK

• WR44: Geronimo Allison, GB @ CHI

• WR45: John Brown, BUF @ NYJ

• WR46: Michael Gallup, DAL vs NYG

• WR47: Donte Moncrief, PIT @ NE

• WR48: Anthony Miller, CHI vs GB

• WR49: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs DEN

• WR50: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ CHI

• WR51: Marquise Goodwin, SF @ TB

• WR52: James Washington, PIT @ NE

• WR53: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs BUF

• WR54: Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs HOU

• WR55: Albert Wilson, MIA vs BAL

• WR56: Kenny Stills, HOU @ NO

• WR57: Keke Coutee, HOU @ NO

• WR58: Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ MIN

• WR59: Zay Jones, BUF @ NYJ

• WR60: Adam Humphries, TEN @ CLE

• WR61: Devante Parker, MIA vs BAL

• WR62: Deebo Samuel, SF @ TB

• WR63: Ted Ginn, NO vs HOU

• WR64: Devin Funchess, IND @ LAC

• WR65: Rashard Higgins, CLE vs TEN

• WR66: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs CIN

• WR67: Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs GB

• WR68: Quincy Enunwa, NYJ vs BUF

• WR69: DaeSean Hamilton, DEN @ OAK

• WR70: Cole Beasley, BUF @ NYJ

• WR71: John Ross, CIN @ SEA

• WR72: Miles Boykin, BAL @ MIA

• WR73: Trey Quinn, WAS @ PHI

• WR74: D.J. Chark, JAC vs KC

• WR75: Robert Foster, BUF @ NYJ