Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex and DST.

Below are my fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 1:

• K1: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ CAR

• K2: Wil Lutz, NO vs HOU

• K3: Justin Tucker, BAL @ MIA

• K4: Harrison Butker, KC @ JAC

• K5: Stephen Gostkowski, NE vs PIT

• K6: Michael Badgley, LAC vs IND

• K7: Jake Elliott, PHI vs WAS

• K8: Brett Maher, DAL vs NYG

• K9: Robbie Gould, SF @ TB

• K10: Jason Myers, SEA vs CIN

• K11: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ NO

• K12: Matt Prater, DET @ ARI

• K13: Dan Bailey, MIN vs ATL

• K14: Mason Crosby, GB @ CHI

• K15: Brandon McManus, DEN @ OAK

• K16: Adam Vinatieri, IND @ LAC

• K17: Chris Boswell, PIT @ NE

• K18: Matt Bryant, ATL @ MIN

• K19: Josh Lambo, JAC vs KC

• K20: Aldrick Rosas, NYG @ DAL