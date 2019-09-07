Kansas hosts Coastal Carolina at KU Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 24–17 win over Indiana State last week. They rallied late in the fourth quarter with quarterback Carter Stanley's 22-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot followed by a two-point conversion to take the lead.

Coastal Carolina dropped its season opener 30–23 to Eastern Michigan before campus closed this week as Hurricane Dorian moved up the east coast. The Chanticleers, based in Conway, S.C., relocated upstate to stay in hotels and practice at the high school and college facilities in the Greenville area. Last season, the team traveled for three weeks due to Hurricane Florence and stayed in North Carolina, Florida and Louisiana.

The Chanticleers plan to fly to Kansas on Friday to face the Jayhawks.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+.