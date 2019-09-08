DeSean Jackson hasn't played for the Eagles since the best season of his career in 2013, when he set career-highs with 82 catches and 1,332 yards and matched his career-high with nine touchdowns.

On Sunday, Jackson returned to the Eagles and put together one of the best games of his career against another one of his former teams, the Redskins.

The three-time Pro Bowler was on the same page as quarterback Carson Wentz all game, and it paid off with two long touchdowns.

The first score—a 51-yard TD—got Philadelphia on the board to make it a 17-7 game in favor of Washington. The second score went for 53 yards and gave the Eagles a 21-20 lead, their first advantage of the game.

Through the first three quarters, Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards and two scores. His career high for catches is 10 and his career high for yards is 210. It's only the third game of his career with the two receiving touchdowns and sixth game with two touchdowns in total. Of those six games with two scores, five happened while he was a member of the Eagles.