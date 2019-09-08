Marquise Brown had a first quarter to remember in his NFL debut.

The Ravens rookie wide receiver, popularly known as "Hollywood," put on a show in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

His first career reception was a 47-yard touchdown on a slant where he slipped one tackle and then outsprinted the rest of the defense to the end zone.

His second career reception was an 83-yard touchdown on a skinny post out of the slot where he got behind Miami's secondary and showed off his speed once more on his way to the crib.

Brown was a first-round pick by the Ravens in this year's draft.