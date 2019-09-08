'Hollywood' Brown Shines in Ravens Debut With Two First-Quarter Touchdowns

Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

'Hollywood' Brown had no trouble slicing through the Dolphins defense in his first quarter of NFL action with the Ravens.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 08, 2019

Marquise Brown had a first quarter to remember in his NFL debut.

The Ravens rookie wide receiver, popularly known as "Hollywood," put on a show in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

His first career reception was a 47-yard touchdown on a slant where he slipped one tackle and then outsprinted the rest of the defense to the end zone.

His second career reception was an 83-yard touchdown on a skinny post out of the slot where he got behind Miami's secondary and showed off his speed once more on his way to the crib.

Brown was a first-round pick by the Ravens in this year's draft.

