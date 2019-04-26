Marquise Brown's Diamond Chain of Himself Shows He's Ready for the NFL

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown was picked by the Ravens in the 2019 draft, but his chain is what's most important about this night.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 26, 2019

Marquise Brown wasn't the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft like his former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray, but the wide receiver still won the night thanks to his diamond neck accessory.

In one of the most ballerific moves since Joe Nameth put on a fur coat, Brown showed up to the big event with a diamond chain of himself posing before a Sooners game.

The Ravens selected Brown with the 25th pick. And after he posted 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons at Oklahoma, it's understandable why he'd have the confidence to pull out such a bold piece of jewelry.

Knowing he'll finally get a check for playing football probably helped his cause too.

