Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has been ejected from the team's contest against the Chiefs for his role in a fight that broke out midway through the second quarter.

The altercation took place after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sandwiched between three Jaguars defenders on a sack by Yannick Ngakoue at the Jacksonville 13-yard line. Mahomes appeared to roll his ankle on the play, limping off the field to receive medical attention.

Jack and Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson appeared to get into it before Jack threw a punch, drawing the flag and the ejection. Jack had to be physically restrained by teammates and then escorted off the field and into the tunnel after he was kicked out of the game.

#Jaguars LB Myles Jack ejected for throwing a punch at a #Chiefs player after the play is over. pic.twitter.com/24OJ2WYypD — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) September 8, 2019

Mahomes returned to the game on the following play, finishing the half with 313 yards and two touchdowns with the Chiefs up 23–13.

The Jaguars are already without quarterback Nick Foles after the Super Bowl LII MVP suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Gardner Minshew II is in the game for the Jaguars.