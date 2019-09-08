The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a slight scare against the Jacksonville Jaguars when quarterback Patrick Mahomes briefly left Sunday's game midway through the second quarter.

Mahomes appeared to roll his left ankle after being swarmed by Jaguars defenders on third-and-7 from Jacksonville's 7-yard line. Mahomes was seen limping off the field and receiving medical attention following the play.

Mahomes limped off the field after the following play, which was followed by some on-field scuffles pic.twitter.com/hjB0shvNpA — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 8, 2019

Mahomes's time on the sideline was brief, however. The 2018 NFL MVP returned to the field on the very next play, his ankle heavily taped. The Chiefs were already without star receiver Tyreek Hill, who was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

The 23-year-old quarterback is coming off of a 2018 season in which he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Mahomes finished the first half with 313 yards on 16-of-20 passing for two touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 152.1.