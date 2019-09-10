Make Sure to 'Get the Right Jersey' Before Asking Demarcus Lawrence for an Autograph

This Giants fan may not be happy now, but he'll understand in due time why Demarcus Lawrence had to deny his autograph.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 10, 2019

Demarcus Lawrence is the exact influence the youth need right now.

The Cowboys pass rusher is keeping it real with everybody he comes across, even Giants fans.

A video surfaced on social media Tuesday showing a young fan in a Saquon Barkley jersey asking Lawrence for an autograph. But the two-time Pro Bowler was not interested in signing anything for somebody rocking the opposing team's gear and was honest with the young man about that.

"Get the right jersey son," Lawrence said to the fan as he walked away and to his ride.

View this post on Instagram

#CowboysNation We Not Friendly

A post shared by Khofer BFree 🕷❗️ (@1freedrug) on

Now, could Demarcus have been a bit nicer to the child while declining to give his autograph? Sure, he could have. But as he explained on Twitter, sometimes kids need to face a harsh reality.

Hey, maybe Barkley will see the video and find a way to get the kid an autograph.

