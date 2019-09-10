Demarcus Lawrence is the exact influence the youth need right now.

The Cowboys pass rusher is keeping it real with everybody he comes across, even Giants fans.

A video surfaced on social media Tuesday showing a young fan in a Saquon Barkley jersey asking Lawrence for an autograph. But the two-time Pro Bowler was not interested in signing anything for somebody rocking the opposing team's gear and was honest with the young man about that.

"Get the right jersey son," Lawrence said to the fan as he walked away and to his ride.

Now, could Demarcus have been a bit nicer to the child while declining to give his autograph? Sure, he could have. But as he explained on Twitter, sometimes kids need to face a harsh reality.

It’s crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid. It’s more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player. So if I’m honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/FwI7SI8rYS — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) September 10, 2019

Hey, maybe Barkley will see the video and find a way to get the kid an autograph.