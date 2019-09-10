Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Wear $350,000 Watch Again in Week 2 Despite NFL's Warning

An NFL spokesman noted on Monday players are prohibited from wearing "hard objects," such as Beckham's watch. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 10, 2019

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. rocked a $350,000 Richard Mille watch in Cleveland's Week 1 loss to the Titans on Sunday and the three-time Pro Bowler reportedly plans to wear the watch again in Week 2 despite a warning from the NFL.

The league office reportedly reached out to Cleveland regarding the watch and told the team that Beckham can no longer wear a watch on the field during games. NFL spokesman Michael Signora said on Monday the league has a rule "prohibiting hard objects," like Beckham's watch. 

Beckham obliquely referenced his displeasure with the ruling on Monday, then doubled down on Tuesday. He reportedly plans to wear the watch again in Week 2, adding "if it was anyone else, it wouldn't have been an issue," per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

The watch didn't hinder Beckham's production in Week 1. He caught seven passes for 71 yards at Tennessee, though the LSU product enters Week 2 still seeking his first touchdown with Cleveland. 

Beckham will get another chance on Monday night as the Browns face the Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

