Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. certainly knows how to make a Browns debut, and make fans feel very poor at the same time.

Beckham, a three-time Pro-Bowler, made his first start in Cleveland on Sunday in the Browns' 43-13 loss to the Titans. Beckham had seven receptions for 71 yards, but perhaps the most notable thing besides the score was what was on his wrist.

Fans quickly noticed Beckham appeared to be wearing a very expensive Richard Mille watch. According to For The Win's Andrew Joseph, the model of that watch appeared to be a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph, which can be priced as high as $350,000.

Odell is playing with a Richard Mille on.

Now, it's not like Beckham is hurting on the money front. He was traded to the Browns in March for right guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks after he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2018 with New York. The outspoken star opened up about the trade in a recent Sports Illustrated story.

Leave it Beckham to put your tattered, beer-stained jerseys to shame.