Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown will practice with New England on Wednesday, head coach Bill Belichick announced.

Brown was accused of raping his former trainer in a federal lawsuit on Tuesday. He signed with New England on Sept. 7 after being released by the Raiders.

"Both Antonio (Brown) and his representative have made statements," Belichick told the media at the Patriots' facility on Wednesday. "We've looked into the situation, we're taking it very seriously."

Belichick did not commit to whether Brown will play against the Dolphins in Week 2 on Sunday. New England's head coach said they are managing the Brown situation, "one day at a time," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"We're taking it one day at a time."



Bill Belichick says he expects Antonio Brown to practice today, and will monitor the situation for Brown's availability on Sunday against Miami.https://t.co/8azcNxTE3n pic.twitter.com/gGESiXCgfb — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 11, 2019

The former Steelers and Raiders wideout wore No. 1 at Patriots practice on Wednesday.

Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor accused Brown of three incidents of assault dating back to 2017, culminating with the alleged rape in May 2018. Taylor's suit claims Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice in 2017, first exposing himself and kissing her without consent, then masturbating and ejaculating onto her back.

The lawsuit also claims that Brown, "forced [Taylor] down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her," in May 2018. Taylor allegedly attempted to resist Brown multiple times, but the wide receiver allegedly refused.

"As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault," Taylor said in a statement released by her lawyer on Tuesday. "Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

Brown's attorney Darren Heitner denied the allegations in a statement on Tuesday. Heitner wrote that Brown intends to "aggressively defend himself," and countersue Taylor.

The Patriots advanced to 1–0 in 2019 with a win over the Steelers in Week 1.