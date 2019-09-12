After a crazy opening slate this past weekend, we have a very intriguing Week 2 slate in the NFL, including one game featuring a historic spread. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season.

Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show

Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical

Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show

Season-long standings

Meyer: 9-6-1

Gramling 7-8-1

Traina 7-8-1

Feldman 6-9-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills (-2) at New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5)

New England Patriots (-18.5) at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Washington Redskins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3)

Kansas City Chiefs (-8) at Oakland Raiders

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Chicago Bears (-2) at Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at New York Jets