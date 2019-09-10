Where Does Patriots at Dolphins Rank Among Biggest NFL Spreads This Decade?

The Patriots are 19-point road favorites over the Dolphins heading into Week 2.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 10, 2019

The Patriots opened as massive betting favorites over the Dolphins entering their AFC East divisional matchup on Sunday, and the spread has only continued to climb since then.

New England, coming off of a dominant 33–3 win over the Steelers to open their season, opened as 14.5-point road favorites before their number jumped to -19 at William Hill as of Tuesday afternoon.

If the spread holds, it will be one of the five largest point spreads in an NFL game in the past decade, and the Patriots will be the biggest road favorite over that stretch too.

Here's the rest of the list.

Broncos (-26.5) vs. Jaguars - 2013

The Jaguars started the season 0–5, while Peyton Manning's Broncos were 5–0. Manning and the Broncos won the game 35–19, but fell well short of covering the 26.5-point spread.

Patriots (-20.5) vs. Colts - 2011

The Colts were 0–11 heading into this matchup, as they had lost Peyton Manning for the season. The Patriots led 31–3 at the end of the third quarter, but the Colts came through with the cover, scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth for a final score of 31–24.

Seahawks (-19.5) vs. Jaguars - 2013

The Seahawks took a 24–0 halftime lead and didn't look back, as they won and covered 45–17 behind Russell Wilson and Co.

Vikings (-17) vs. Bills - 2018

An ugly start to the 2018 season got uglier for the Vikings at home against Buffalo last year. The Bills took an early 17–0 lead in the first quarter before making it 27–10 at halftime. Minnesota lost outright, 27–6.

Patriots (-17) vs. Jets - 2016

It was Tom Brady against Bryce Petty on Christmas Eve, and it's not hard to figure out how this one ended. The Patriots took a 27–0 lead at halftime thanks to touchdowns on three of their first four drives before finishing the Jets off 41–3 for the cover.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message